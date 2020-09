Get a lifetime's worth of design assets and stock photos for $50 Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 3 days ago )

*TL;DR: *Get a lifetime subscription to the Ultimate Design Assets bundle for $49.99, a 99% savings as of Aug. 29.



--------------------



Any designer or digital artist will tell you that one of the biggest time-sucks when it comes to putting together a project is securing assets that will work well with the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this