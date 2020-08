Dave Grohl is in an adorable remote drum battle with a 10-year-old Saturday, 29 August 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Not even a pandemic can stop Dave Grohl from doing that thing where he highlights young up-and-coming performers. In fact, Twitter might be the perfect platform for an extended drum battle.



It started on Aug. 17 with a tweet. Nandi Bushell, a 10-year-old drumming phenom whose skills have caught the attention of Lenny Kravitz,... 👓 View full article

