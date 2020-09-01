Oops! Apple let a piece of Mac malware run without warning Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Apple’s track record is rather clean when it comes to maintaining security for its Macs. However, a newly found goof-up might screw up its impressive scorecard. The company accidentally approved an Adobe Flash-based malware to run on Macs without any warning. Security researchers Patrick Wardle and Peter Dantini found this bug in a Flash-powered installer hosted on a copycat site of Homebrew, a package management system for Linux. To ensure that apps running on macOS are secure, Apple asks developers for what’s called a Notarization process. If the company’s automated service finds that the app doesn’t have any malware, it issues a…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction



HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 04:14 Published on August 12, 2020

Tweets about this

