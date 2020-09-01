Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Oops! Apple let a piece of Mac malware run without warning

The Next Web Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Apple’s track record is rather clean when it comes to maintaining security for its Macs. However, a newly found goof-up might screw up its impressive scorecard. The company accidentally approved an Adobe Flash-based malware to run on Macs without any warning. Security researchers Patrick Wardle and Peter Dantini found this bug in a Flash-powered installer hosted on a copycat site of Homebrew, a package management system for Linux. To ensure that apps running on macOS are secure, Apple asks developers for what’s called a Notarization process. If the company’s automated service finds that the app doesn’t have any malware, it issues a…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Apple
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction [Video]

Jimmy Lai's Arrest and TomoNews' Reaction

HONG KONG — Jimmy Lai, the owner of Apple Daily and Next Media — yes, our daddy here at TomoNews — has been arrested under Beijing's highly questionable so-called 'national security..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 04:14Published

Tweets about this