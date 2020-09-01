Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Tuesday's Google Doodle pays tribute to racial equality campaigner and physician Dr. Harold Moody, the founder of the UK's first civil rights movement.



Born in Jamaica in 1882, Moody arrived in the UK on this day in 1904 and studied medicine at King's College London. After being refused a medical appointment because of racism,... 👓 View full article

