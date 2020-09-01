Activist during civil rights movement gives perspective on NBA boycott
The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It raises the question: what does this mean for the current moment of racial reckoning the nation..
The Butler movie (2013) - Forest Whitaker, David Banner, Michael Rainey Jr.
The Butler movie trailer (2013) - LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER tells the story of a White House butler (Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker) who served eight American presidents over three decades. The..
MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs
The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day as 'black day' on August 14 in many countries. The observance to the black day was linked to the unstoppable and ongoing..
Pavel Nosok Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK’s first civil rights movement https://t.co/SnH1t2g4it 2 minutes ago
Lucas Wyrsch Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/rW6pLdUscc 2 minutes ago
GeekinfoNow Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/Zk4ZLduijp 2 minutes ago
Anthony Roux Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/MLUN7j7I0V https://t.co/OAY2HSfzws 8 minutes ago
Izu ひhiara ☥ Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/UPp1dCZ95m https://t.co/ueiB66yaNs 11 minutes ago
Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/Uf8d5Gccqi 16 minutes ago
Denis Fruneau Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/fpDxUA518w 25 minutes ago
Jan Lang Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/SOn73PF0mz 35 minutes ago