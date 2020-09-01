Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement

Mashable Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Tuesday's Google Doodle pays tribute to racial equality campaigner and physician Dr. Harold Moody, the founder of the UK's first civil rights movement.

Born in Jamaica in 1882, Moody arrived in the UK on this day in 1904 and studied medicine at King's College London. After being refused a medical appointment because of racism,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Activist during civil rights movement gives perspective on NBA boycott [Video]

Activist during civil rights movement gives perspective on NBA boycott

The Milwaukee Bucks boycotted their game to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It raises the question: what does this mean for the current moment of racial reckoning the nation..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:43Published
The Butler movie (2013) - Forest Whitaker, David Banner, Michael Rainey Jr. [Video]

The Butler movie (2013) - Forest Whitaker, David Banner, Michael Rainey Jr.

The Butler movie trailer (2013) - LEE DANIELS' THE BUTLER tells the story of a White House butler (Academy Award®-winner Forest Whitaker) who served eight American presidents over three decades. The..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:39Published
MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs [Video]

MQM observes Pak's Independence Day as Black Day over atrocities against Mohajirs

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) observed Pakistan's Independence Day as 'black day' on August 14 in many countries. The observance to the black day was linked to the unstoppable and ongoing..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this

PavelNosok

Pavel Nosok Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK’s first civil rights movement https://t.co/SnH1t2g4it 2 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/rW6pLdUscc 2 minutes ago

GeekInfoNow

GeekinfoNow Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/Zk4ZLduijp 2 minutes ago

A_RX2

Anthony Roux Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/MLUN7j7I0V https://t.co/OAY2HSfzws 8 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/UPp1dCZ95m https://t.co/ueiB66yaNs 11 minutes ago

linnieunbos

Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/Uf8d5Gccqi 16 minutes ago

akemoi

Denis Fruneau Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/fpDxUA518w 25 minutes ago

JanLang1

Jan Lang Google Doodle honours Harold Moody, founder of the UK's first civil rights movement https://t.co/SOn73PF0mz 35 minutes ago