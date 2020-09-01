Ewan McGregor rides across South America on electric motorbike in Apple TV+ trailer Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Ewan McGregor is jumping back in the saddle.



16 years after filming Long Way Round, which saw the Star Wars actor and his best friend Charley Boorman riding on their motorbikes from London to New York, McGregor has filmed a new 11-part series for Apple TV+ called Long Way Up: A 13,000-mile journey from the southern-most point... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video Credit: FanReviews - Published 2 days ago Long Way Up on Apple TV+ - Official Trailer 02:16 Check out the official trailer for the Apple TV+ documentary series Long Way Up, follow-up to 2007's Long Way Down. It features Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. Long Way Up Release Date: September 18, 2020 What's your favorite Ewan McGregor movie? Be the critic on Fan Reviews! You Might Like

Tweets about this

