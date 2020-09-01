Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden and Harris launch yard signs for 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons'

Mashable Tuesday, 1 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are taking their 2020 campaign to new horizons — Animal Crossing: New Horizons, to be specific.

On Tuesday, the Verge first reported that starting Sept. 1, official Biden-Harris lawn signs will be available for ACNH players to download and display around their islands.

The campaign created four...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Getting Fall Update

‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Getting Fall Update 00:26

 ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ Getting Fall Update

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It. [Video]

Trump Stayed On Message For RNC. But That Was It.

In an unusually muted speech at the RNC on Thursday, President Donald Trump accepted his renomination for president by the Republican party. CNN reports Trump generally remained disciplined throughout..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (08/28/20): New Music From Blackpink, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Katy Perry & Calvin Harris | Billboard

Blackpink & Selena Gomez finally deliver their highly-anticipated collab "Ice Cream," Katy Perry drops her new album “Smile” and The Weeknd & Calvin Harris give fans a groovy new bop. This is..

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 02:32Published
Joaquin Phoenix serious about veganism in new PETA campaign [Video]

Joaquin Phoenix serious about veganism in new PETA campaign

Oscar-winner Joaquin Phoenix has taken his campaign to turn the world vegan to the next level by fronting a new video for animal rights organisation PETA.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden campaign launches official Animal Crossing: New Horizons yard signs

Biden campaign launches official Animal Crossing: New Horizons yard signs Starting today, September 1st, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players will be able to deck out their island homes with official Joe Biden yard signs as part of...
The Verge

Joe Biden Expands Campaign to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ with Virtual Yard Signs

Joe Biden Expands Campaign to ‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ with Virtual Yard Signs Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign expanded its reach to digital grounds with the release of campaign signs in the game Animal Crossing: New Horizons this...
Mediaite

Joe Biden's team brings official campaign signs to 'Animal Crossing'

 The pandemic has forced the Biden-Harris campaign team to get creative, from live-streamed events to socially distanced interviews. But we didn’t see this...
engadget


Tweets about this