These tech stocks still have a price above $1K — will they split?

The Next Web Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Stock splits seem all the rage nowadays. While the ‘generous’ idea behind them is to make ‘too expensive’ stocks more accessible to a wider audience (read: retail investors), speculators are taking advantage by driving up the price ahead of the actual split, potentially leaving newcomers overpaying. With Apple and Tesla’s most recent stock splits, the phenomenon is getting a bad rep as a way to artificially create shareholder value, not attributed to actual company growth, or shrinkage of the amount of outstanding shares by way of share buybacks from the company itself. Now, a bunch of fintech services allow for…

Related videos from verified sources

S&P 500 Closes At Record High [Video]

S&P 500 Closes At Record High

On Friday, US equities erased early losses and made gains. S&P 500 closing at a record high following positive economic data. Existing home sales surged a record 24.7% in July to a seasonally adjusted..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value [Video]

Tesla Passes Walmart In Market Value

On Thursday, Tesla became the ninth-highest-valued US-listed company. This comes after Tesla share price exceeded $2,000 Business Insider reports that Tesla has seen its stock rocket more than 45%..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:27Published
Equity indices edge higher on positive global cues, IT and metal stocks gain [Video]

Equity indices edge higher on positive global cues, IT and metal stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices ticked up during early hours on August 13 with IT and metal stocks gaining ground. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 76 points or 0.2 per cent at 38,446 while the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Apple stock advances ahead of stock split

 Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock advanced strongly on Monday, the record date for its proposed 4-into-1 stock split. In opening deals the iPhone maker gained over...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Motley Fool

Top Tech Stocks Poised to See Huge Gains for Years to Come

Top Tech Stocks Poised to See Huge Gains for Years to Come Tesla Stock & Apple Stock Dominate 2020 It's all the rage these days: major tech stocks splitting. *Tesla Inc *(NASDAQ:TSLA) was the first to announce that it...
Profit Confidential

Apple Just Split Its Stock: Here's Why This Tech Stock Might Be Next

 One of the market's hottest stocks could be following the trading trend and headed for a split.
Motley Fool


