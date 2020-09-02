Global  
 

India bans 118 Chinese apps including PUBG

The Next Web Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
India bans 118 Chinese apps including PUBGIndia has banned 118 Chinese apps including PlayersUnknowns BattleGround (PUBG) in a new government order. Earlier in July, the authorities had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat. Now 118 #Chinese apps banned @rsprasad #PUBG included pic.twitter.com/VpFKigt7x9 — Aishwarya Kapoor (@aishkapoor) September 2, 2020   developing…
