India bans 118 Chinese apps including PUBG

Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () India has banned 118 Chinese apps including PlayersUnknowns BattleGround (PUBG) in a new government order. Earlier in July, the authorities had banned 59 Chinese apps including TikTok and WeChat. Now 118 #Chinese apps banned @rsprasad #PUBG included pic.twitter.com/VpFKigt7x9 — Aishwarya Kapoor (@aishkapoor) September 2, 2020 developing…
After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the..
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on the government's decision to ban Chinese apps. He said that the Modi government would never compromise on the digital security and privacy of Indians. Prasad..
