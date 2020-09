You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sony Has Released a Mini Portable Air Conditioner Perfect for This Summer



Sony Has Released a Mini Portable Air Conditioner Perfect for This Summer Credit: Cerise Media English Duration: 01:08 Published on July 29, 2020 Need a DIY Project? Why Not Build Your Own Mobile Air Conditioner?



Are you needing a DIY project in order to beat the heat? Well, how about an AC that’s portable?! Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:54 Published on July 28, 2020

Tweets about this