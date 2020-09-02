Walmart+ is here to compete with Amazon Prime — kind of
Wednesday, 2 September 2020 () We first heard about Walmart+ in February back in the Before Times, but you may have forgotten about the announcement, what with *gestures broadly* everything that's been going on. But Walmart has officially released a launch date for its Amazon Prime competitor — the membership program will be available to customers starting...
Amazon Prime, watch your back. Whether the company admits to it or not, Walmart+ is coming for you. We’re not launching Walmart+ with the intent to compete with anything else. We’re launching it with the needs of customers in mind. Janey Whiteside Walmart Chief Customer Officer According to...