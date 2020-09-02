Global  
 

Walmart+ is here to compete with Amazon Prime — kind of

Mashable Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
We first heard about Walmart+ in February back in the Before Times, but you may have forgotten about the announcement, what with *gestures broadly* everything that's been going on. But Walmart has officially released a launch date for its Amazon Prime competitor — the membership program will be available to customers starting...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ

It's On: Despite Insisting It's Not Competing With Amazon, Walmart+ Begs To Differ 00:37

 Amazon Prime, watch your back. Whether the company admits to it or not, Walmart+ is coming for you. We’re not launching Walmart+ with the intent to compete with anything else. We’re launching it with the needs of customers in mind. Janey Whiteside Walmart Chief Customer Officer According to...

Walmart+ takes aim at Amazon Prime, launches September 15

 The new service runs $20 cheaper than Prime and includes gas discounts, too.
Ars Technica

Walmart tries to undercut Amazon Prime with cheaper subscription service

Walmart tries to undercut Amazon Prime with cheaper subscription service Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Walmart is trying yet again to take on Amazon Prime with its own delivery subscription service. The...
The Verge

Walmart is rolling out Walmart +, its Amazon Prime rival, on September 15 — here's how the two members-only subscription services stack up

 Walmart+ is a new subscription service that seems custom-made to compete with Amazon Prime, but the two offerings have subtle differences.
Business Insider


