You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans are experiencing 'screen fatigue' as a result of increased screen time



More than half of Americans are suffering from "screen fatigue" due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans found that 53% of Americans are feeling.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 3 days ago Blue Valley, SMSD to delay start of school until after Labor Day



Blue Valley, SMSD to delay start of school until after Labor Day Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:54 Published on July 23, 2020

Tweets about this