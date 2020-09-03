Global  
 

Nintendo finally ports Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy to Switch

The Next Web Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
Nintendo finally ports Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy to SwitchNintendo today revealed in a special Direct that it’s celebrating the 35th anniversary of the first Super Mario game. It’s doing so by packaging several of its old classics in a special anthology called Super Mario 3D All-Stars. It’s also releasing one of the Wii U’s Mario titles, and we’ll also get an (official) Mario battle royale. All in all, a great haul for Nintendo fans. Super Mario 3D All-Stars is a compilation of three extremely popular Mario titles from the fifth, sixth, and seventh console generations: namely, Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, and Super Mario Galaxy. The name recalls Super Mario All-Stars, a SNES-era compilation of the first three Super Mario…

