'The Office' theme song remixed as a relaxing, lo-fi hip-hop song is amazing Thursday, 3 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

If you love The Office — and you should — and you need an hour of relaxing tunes, well, you have very specific needs that I am about to fulfill.



NBC released a frankly wonderful lo-fi, hip-hop remix to the iconic Office theme song. It's more than 59 minutes of a low-key beat featuring the unmistakeable keyboard riff and... 👓 View full article

