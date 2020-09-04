Software prices aren’t increasing as much as you’d think — here’s why Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

Capiche is a secret society for SaaS power users, building a new community of people who care about software to make the SaaS industry more transparent, together. This article was written by Matthew Guay, Capiche‘s founding editor and former senior writer at Zapier. It almost felt like common knowledge that software was increasingly expensive. Yet was it, really? Had the move from boxed software and one-time licenses to subscriptions and SaaS had actually resulted in higher prices, we wondered? So last year we picked 100 popular business software, dug through blog posts and the invaluable Wayback Machine, checked each year’s pricing for…



This story continues at The Next Web 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources If time is money, how much do Americans think it’s actually worth?



The average person thinks their time on a task that feels like work is worth $15.63 an hour ? that's more than double the federal minimum wage ($7.25 an hour). A study of 2,000 Americans.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on July 22, 2020 Track and trace “Safe 2 Serve” app helps thirsty punters.



When pubs, restaurants and cafes all opened their doors earlier this month, one of the key issues around reopening was the challenge of collecting and storing customers’ data to enable track and.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:49 Published on July 16, 2020

Tweets about this

