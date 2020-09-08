Global  
 

This might be our first look at the Xbox Series S

The Next Web Tuesday, 8 September 2020 ()
This might be our first look at the Xbox Series SWe’ve been hearing for months now that, alongside its next-gen Xbox Series X game console, Microsoft is set to unveil a cheaper model called the Xbox Series S — likely with lower-end hardware specs and without a disc drive. Now, Thurrott’s Brad Sams has just released a video of what is purported to be the Series S in most of its glory. The video depicts the Xbox Series S in a white finish with a circular grille on the side panel, and these elements appear to share the design language of the Xbox Series X hardware that we’ve already seen.…

