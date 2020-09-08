Global  
 

Denmark says switching to EVs could cost its welfare system $904M

The Next Web Tuesday, 8 September 2020
Many countries in Europe are aiming to becoming carbon neutral in the next 30 or so years. To encourage the transition to clean energy citizens are incentivized to make more sustainable choices, particularly when it comes to driving. Encouraging drivers to switch from fossil fuel powered cars to battery electric vehicles is no easy task, but for governments, it mostly boils down to offering handsome financial subsidies and tax breaks to make EVs a realistic option for the average buyer. In Denmark, however, these benefits come with a hidden cost that could amount to some $904 million, Reuters reports. According…

