The UK government is paying influencers to promote the NHS test and trace service

The Next Web Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
The UK government is paying influencers to promote the NHS test and trace serviceSocial media influencers are often seen as lazy freelancers who make a living being paid to pretend they like products. But these “celebrities’” are more than just marketing vehicles. If used properly, they can be effective agents of positive social change. Yet the UK government has taken a bold step by working with influencers to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. It has paid several social media influencers and reality TV stars to promote the NHS test and trace service – the system used when someone tests positive for COVID-19 to work out who else might be at risk…

News video: 'Winter is coming' - Shadow health secretary criticises Government's Test and Trace programme

'Winter is coming' - Shadow health secretary criticises Government's Test and Trace programme 01:31

 Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth launched a scathing tirade againstthe Government's Test and Trace programme as Health Secretary Matt Hancockannounced new lockdown measures are set to be imposed on Bolton.

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse" [Video]

Starmer: Test and Trace system "on the verge of collapse"

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer claims the government's coronavirus Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", adding that government's failure to mitigate the effects of easing lockdown was..

CM Chouhan announces free transport services for NEET/JEE candidates [Video]

CM Chouhan announces free transport services for NEET/JEE candidates

Ahead of NEET and JEE exams, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced free transport services for the appearing candidates. Chouhan said, "In view of coronavirus pandemic,..

Influencers paid by govt to promote NHS [Video]

Influencers paid by govt to promote NHS

The government has paid social media influencers to promote the test and trace system - even those failing to socially distance.

