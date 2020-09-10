Lucid teases premium electric SUV at its first reveal event
Thursday, 10 September 2020 (
1 week ago) But wait, there's more.
At Lucid's reveal event Wednesday night, the new Air luxury electric sedan was introduced for the first time. But already the California EV maker is looking ahead to its next car: Project Gravity.
While the first versions of the $169,000 Air will start to arrive next year, Lucid is planning ...
