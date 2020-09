Names like Tesla's 'Autopilot' are dangerously misleading, study shows Thursday, 10 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Does it really matter if Tesla's advanced driving system is called "Autopilot" but it doesn't actually take over driving?



A new American Automobile Association (AAA) study released late Wednesday found that, actually, yes: What we call the programs and systems in our vehicles actually matters.



Tesla's Autopilot is a... 👓 View full article

