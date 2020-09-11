Global  
 

Lucid Motors Unveils Electric Lucid Air Luxury Sedan

Friday, 11 September 2020
Lucid Motors Unveils Electric Lucid Air Luxury Sedan

Lucid Motors has unveiled the Lucid Air, an electric luxury sedan aimed as a competitor to Tesla.

Matt Milano
Video Credit: Automaker Footage - Published
News video: The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles

The Lucid Air is an EV with 1,080 horsepower and a range of 517 miles 07:49

 Tesla rival Lucid Motors unveils the Lucid Air to compete in the luxury EV segment. The Lucid Air has an optional 1,080 horsepower, which produces a staggering quarter-mile time of just 9.9 seconds. The Lucid Air has an estimated range of 517 miles on a single charge and features fast charging, which...

The Lucid SUV Gets a Name: Project Gravity, Will Go Into Production in 2023

The Lucid SUV Gets a Name: Project Gravity, Will Go Into Production in 2023 That Lucid Motors was planning an SUV after breaking on the market with the Air sedan was not a secret. However, this is the first time that the SUV gets an...
autoevolution

Lucid Motors’ all-electric Air will start below $80,000

 After months of teasers and announcements, Lucid Motors will finally reveal its first all-electric luxury sedan, the Air, during a live stream on September 9....
TechCrunch

Here’s every angle of the all-electric Lucid Air in pictures

 After years of development, Lucid Motors took the wraps off the Air, an electric luxury sedan that was unveiled Wednesday in a live streamed event. The Air...
TechCrunch


