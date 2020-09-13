'One Night in Miami' is a vibrant celebration of four Black American icons Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

"Can't nobody else understand what it's like being one of us, 'cept us," Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) tells Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) late into One Night in Miami. "You know: Young. Black. Righteous. Famous. Unapologetic."



He is, obviously, correct. Cassius, Sam, and the two friends waiting for them back at the hotel, Jim... 👓 View full article

