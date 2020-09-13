'One Night in Miami' is a vibrant celebration of four Black American icons
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () "Can't nobody else understand what it's like being one of us, 'cept us," Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) tells Sam Cooke (Leslie Odom Jr.) late into One Night in Miami. "You know: Young. Black. Righteous. Famous. Unapologetic."
He is, obviously, correct. Cassius, Sam, and the two friends waiting for them back at the hotel, Jim...
One Night in Miami Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: One Night in Miami is a fictional account of one incredible night where icons Muhammad Ali, Malcolm X, Sam Cooke, and Jim Brown gathered discussing their roles in the civil rights movement and cultural upheaval of the 60s.
Director: Regina King
Writer:...