Sir David Attenborough delivers stark warning in BBC doc 'Extinction: The Facts' Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

At 94 years old and with over 60 years of wildlife documentary-making under his belt, Sir David Attenborough is well-placed to share his thoughts about the future of our planet.



And on Sunday, in the new BBC documentary Extinction: The Facts, the legendary presenter had a warning for all humans — that means you — about the... 👓 View full article