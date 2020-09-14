Meet Rami Malek's formidable Bond villain Safin in 'No Time to Die' clip
1 day ago) "We both eradicate people to make the world a better place. I just want to be a little tidier."
Rami Malek's character Safin, a genocidal new villain set to take on James Bond in the upcoming film No Time to Die, sounds rather Thanos-like to us.
We've seen trailers and heard bits and pieces about the characters coming ...
James Bond NO TIME TO DIE Movie - Rami Malek is Safin
Is the mysterious Safin 007's most terrifying adversary yet?
Plot synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA...
