How you can celebrate 35 years with 'The Golden Girls' today
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Picture it: Your couch, September 14, 2020.
Today, friends all over the world are celebrating 35 years since Susan Harris's The Golden Girls first hit NBC. In the pilot for the beloved series, we met Sophia, Rose, Blanche, and Dorothy — as embodied by the immeasurable talents of Estelle Getty, Betty White, Rue McClanahan,...
