Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell took an adorable turn

Mashable Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
In his latest play in the ongoing rock battle with Nandi Bushell, Dave Grohl improvised a superhero theme song for the viral kid drummer. 

Bushell, who is 10 years old, has 156,000 subscribers on YouTube and appeared on Ellen last year. Collectively, her videos have more than 18 million views. In August, the viral sensation...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old’s Drum-Off Challenge [Video]

Dave Grohl Accepts 10-Year-Old’s Drum-Off Challenge

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl responds to 10-year-old drummer Nandi Bushell’s drum-off challenge after being awestruck by her cover of “Everlong.”

Credit: A Plus     Duration: 02:00Published

Tweets about this

Amy_N_Price

Amy Price To anyone not following the drum battle between Dave Grohl and Nandi. You should. It’s the only good thing about 20… https://t.co/i8UeD9yP2x 2 minutes ago

andy_treble

AndyRebelTreble RT @mashable: The ongoing drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell just got really good https://t.co/4a3FOpdbil? 8 minutes ago

WhatDigital

What Digital Drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell took an adorable turn... (https://t.co/Ql5IpM75qD) 10 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch Drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell took an adorable turn https://t.co/RkjImaXD3p 21 minutes ago

GeekInfoNow

GeekinfoNow Drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell took an adorable turn https://t.co/yWG2dGopiE 21 minutes ago

linnieunbos

Linnie Boseaver [Mashable] Drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell took an adorable turn https://t.co/HUAfXViPiv 23 minutes ago

feeds4mykey_

feeds 4 mykey_ Drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell took an adorable turn https://t.co/X1DdMIVxL9 23 minutes ago

Ktownclassified

Kelownaclassifieds Drum battle between Dave Grohl and 10-year-old Nandi Bushell took an adorable turn https://t.co/cQAhTQogcS 27 minutes ago