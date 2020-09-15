Global  
 

Google Doodle honors civil rights pioneer Felicitas Mendez for Hispanic Heritage Month

Mashable Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
National Hispanic Heritage Month begins in the U.S. on September 15, celebrating the history, culture, heritage, and achievements of Hispanic and Latino Americans. To mark the occasion, Google is releasing a Google Doodle honoring Felicitas Mendez, a Puerto Rican business owner and civil rights pioneer who was instrumental in...
