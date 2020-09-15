Google Doodle honors civil rights pioneer Felicitas Mendez for Hispanic Heritage Month
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () National Hispanic Heritage Month begins in the U.S. on September 15, celebrating the history, culture, heritage, and achievements of Hispanic and Latino Americans. To mark the occasion, Google is releasing a Google Doodle honoring Felicitas Mendez, a Puerto Rican business owner and civil rights pioneer who was instrumental in...
A complaint filed with the Michigan Department of Civil Rights on Monday states that an Ann Arbor Pioneer High School math teacher created a racially hostile environment for Black students in her class..
A motorcade carrying the casket of Rep. John Lewis wound through Washington, D.C., Monday before arriving at the Capitol rotunda, where lawmakers gave the civil rights pioneer an emotional sendoff and..