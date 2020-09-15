Mercedes-Benz USA fined $1.5B over faked emissions results Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

Daimler AG and its sub-brand Mercedes-Benz USA are to pay a $1.5 billion bill over a case in which Californian authorities alleged the automaker had cheated on emissions tests. The US Department of Justice (DoJ), Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the California attorney general’s office have said that Daimler used “defeat device software” to get around emissions testing and provide more favorable scores than was realistic, CBS News reports. Mercedes-Benz reportedly sold over 250,00 cars and vans between 2009 and 2016 that used the nefarious devices and didn’t meet state or federal emissions standards. [Read: Are EVs too expensive? Here…



