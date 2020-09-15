Epic 'Mandalorian' Season 2 trailer teases Jedi, X-Wings, and more Baby Yoda Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer is giving Star Wars fans everything we want: more action, an appearance of Jedi, some classic space ships, and thankfully, even more Baby Yoda.



The trailer for the upcoming season feels a little bit darker than a lot of the more lighthearted moments from the first season, and the drama that... 👓 View full article

