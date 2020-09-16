US Library of Congress launches AI tool that lets you search 16 million old newspaper pages for historical images Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The US Library of Congress has released an AI tool that lets you search through 16 million historical newspaper pages for images that help explain the stories of the past. The Newspaper Navigator shows how seminal events and characters, such as wars and presidents, have been depicted in the press. Jim Casey, an assistant professor of African American Studies at Penn State University who’s tested the tool, said it would add a visual component to his historical research: As I am writing a history of editors in the early United States, Newspaper Navigator will be an invaluable tool for charting the visual culture…



