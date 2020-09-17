PlayStation 4 gamers can try out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this weekend Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

It's been less than a month since Activision unveiled the latest instalment of the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops Cold War, and the company is already giving us a taste of what's about to come. During yesterday's PlayStation 5 event, Raven Software confirmed the game is kicking off its multiplayer alpha this Friday, September 18 and will be available through the weekend. The alpha will be available exclusively to PlayStation 4 owners, though.



