PlayStation 4 gamers can try out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this weekend

The Next Web Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
PlayStation 4 gamers can try out Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this weekendSo you like TNW? Then join our upcoming online event, TNW2020, you don’t want to miss it. It’s been less than a month since Activision unveiled the latest instalment of the Call of Duty franchise, Black Ops Cold War, and the company is already giving us a taste of what’s about to come. During yesterday’s PlayStation 5 event, Raven Software confirmed the game is kicking off its multiplayer alpha this Friday, September 18 and will be available through the weekend. The alpha will be available exclusively to PlayStation 4 owners, though. [Read more: These tech trends defined 2020 so far, according to 5 founders]…

This story continues at The Next Web

Video Credit: engadget - Published
News video: PS5 Showcase in 10 minutes

PS5 Showcase in 10 minutes 09:57

 There you have it. The PlayStation 5 will cost $499, while the PS5 Digital Edition will cost $399.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer alpha starts Friday on PlayStation 4

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer alpha starts Friday on PlayStation 4
Polygon


