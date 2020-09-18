|
|
|
Dua Lipa and James Corden's 'New Rules' parody is an anthem for coronavirus dating
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
"Wear a mask / Wash your hands / It's not like you have / Other plans."
Dating is already a tricky, complicated business, but the coronavirus — and the virtual/socially distanced dates it's led to — have only added to this.
Here to drum home just how messy the whole thing has become is Dua Lipa and James Corden, with a...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this
|