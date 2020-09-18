'Ratched' on Netflix is the worst season of 'American Horror Story'
Friday, 18 September 2020 () It’s not always a bad sign when the credits roll on a television show’s season finale and the only question on one’s mind is "what?” In the best case scenario, that “what” is preceded by a cliffhanger and delivered with a mind-blown level of surprise. In the worst case scenario, the “what” is short for “what did...
Grand Army Season 1 - Official Teaser - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The drama series tells the story of several high school students as they struggle with sexual, racial, and economic politics and fight..