Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Ratched' on Netflix is the worst season of 'American Horror Story'

Mashable Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
It’s not always a bad sign when the credits roll on a television show’s season finale and the only question on one’s mind is "what?” In the best case scenario, that “what” is preceded by a cliffhanger and delivered with a mind-blown level of surprise. In the worst case scenario, the “what” is short for “what did...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grand Army Season 1 [Video]

Grand Army Season 1

Grand Army Season 1 - Official Teaser - Netflix - Plot synopsis: The drama series tells the story of several high school students as they struggle with sexual, racial, and economic politics and fight..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:40Published
Ratched Season 1 [Video]

Ratched Season 1

Ratched Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: From Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, RATCHED is a suspenseful drama series that tells the origin story of asylum nurse Mildred Ratched. In..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:53Published

Tweets about this

thetundra_

theTUNDRA 'Ratched' on Netflix is the worst season of 'American Horror Story' https://t.co/JoLDnVMtRM 22 minutes ago

OMGStacks

Izu ひhiara ☥ 'Ratched' on Netflix is the worst season of 'American Horror Story' https://t.co/LxupGYPzeS https://t.co/Syj8qW9Anq 22 minutes ago

gilead1984

José María López Lo que me temía: 'Ratched' on Netflix is the worst season of 'American Horror Story' https://t.co/CNsHD2tB7r 23 minutes ago

Gadgets360tech1

Gadgets360technews ‘Ratched’ on Netflix is the worst season of ‘American Horror Story’ https://t.co/KCRA6YyFTR 24 minutes ago

Lucas_Wyrsch

Lucas Wyrsch 'Ratched' on Netflix is the worst season of 'American Horror Story' https://t.co/AYHbrosV6S 24 minutes ago