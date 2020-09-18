Global  
 

'Super Mario 3D All-Stars' for Switch: Barely enough but still a must

Friday, 18 September 2020
Nintendo and Super Mario go together like peanut butter and jelly. Yeah, you can have one without the other. But they still belong together.

So it goes without saying that Switch owners should pick up Nintendo's new Super Mario 3D All-Stars collection. It's three of the best Mario games in history – yeah, even Sunshine –...
