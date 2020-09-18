Uber might never get its London operating license after security flaw coverup

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Uber And Lyft Users And Sales Drop



Usage for Uber and Lyft has been ravaged due to the pandemic. Business Insider estimates that the number of Uber users will drop by 28.3% (15.2 million fewer people this year than in 2019). Lyft users.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:30 Published 5 days ago Uber To Require Some Riders To Take Mask Selfies



Since May, Uber has required drivers to take selfies to verify they are wearing a mask or face covering before they are able to pick up riders. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:19 Published 3 weeks ago 'You're lucky you're recording!' Uber driver in New York gets insulted and threaten by passenger



A night out for an Uber driver turned ugly when he picked up a passenger (requested by an Uber customer to pick up) in Buffalo, New York, that began insulting and threatening him allegedly over his.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:56 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this