Uber might never get its London operating license after security flaw coverup
Friday, 18 September 2020 () Uber’s London tumult continues as authorities move closer to a ruling over its operating license suspension. On September 28, almost three years to the day since Uber lost its right to operate in London, a judge will announce whether Uber will be granted an operating license in the English capital, Reuters reports. Uber lost is operating license way back in 2017 after Transport for London (TfL) raised a number safety concerns, including how the company reports crimes, and obtains medical certificates and performs background checks on its drivers. [Read: 5 things to know when you’re buying your first electric vehicle]…
