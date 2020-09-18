Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read got awkward between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Mashable Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Much like the great Marie Kondo, the internet loves a mess. Nothing breathes life into Twitter users like some quality chaos, which is why everyone absolutely adored the awkward, cringe-worthy, comedic stylings of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read.

In case you missed it, on Thursday a group of high-profile...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading 00:55

 Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt couldn't help but giggle as they recreated a flirty scene during a virtual reading of classic movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High on Thursday night.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Brad and Jennifer together again (for charity) [Video]

Brad and Jennifer together again (for charity)

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston teamed up with a galaxy of stars doing a charity reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:01Published
fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook) [Video]

fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook)

fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook)

Credit: Digital Spy     Duration: 00:30Published
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday [Video]

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's postponed project will hit Facebook on Thursday

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's small screen reunion will finally take place on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston share steamy scene in Ridgemont High table read

 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston shared a steamy scene as they reunited to take part in the star-studded table read for classic 1980s film Fast Times At Ridgemont...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Mid-DayFOXNews.comnewKerala.comLainey GossipUSATODAY.comAceShowbizNewsmaxJust JaredDNAOK! MagazineE! Online

Brad-Jen 'saved 2020' say fans after reunion

 The Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston on-screen reunion for the ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’ table read has sent fans on social media into a meltdown.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this