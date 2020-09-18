|
'Fast Times at Ridgemont High' table read got awkward between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Much like the great Marie Kondo, the internet loves a mess. Nothing breathes life into Twitter users like some quality chaos, which is why everyone absolutely adored the awkward, cringe-worthy, comedic stylings of the Fast Times at Ridgemont High table read.
In case you missed it, on Thursday a group of high-profile...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this