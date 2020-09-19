Jimmy Fallon and Jessica Alba hilariously fail what may be the final TikTok dance challenge
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () What will Jimmy Fallon do for TV content in a post-TikTok world?
With the approaching ban of TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores, Fallon revived his "Watch it once" TikTok challenge for a (possibly final!) Friday night showdown with Jessica Alba. He technically did worse, but Alba called it correctly at the end of the video...
