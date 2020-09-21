First 'WandaVision' trailer is a strange trip through television history Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The first official trailer for Disney+'s WandaVision arrived at the Emmy Awards on Sunday, and it clarified absolutely nothing about the intriguing new show.



In the six-episode miniseries taking place after Avengers: Endgame, telekinetic superhero Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and highly advanced android Vision (Paul Bettany) appear... 👓 View full article

WandaVision Season 1 01:21 WandaVision Season 1 - Official Trailer - Disney+ Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of...

