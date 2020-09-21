Everything we know about the US TikTok deal so far
Monday, 21 September 2020 () HBO’s excellent Succession won the best drama series at the Emmy Awards earlier today. But if tech deals were nominated for their drama, TikTok US would’ve won the award hands down. After two months of a rollercoaster ride, it seems that we’re near the end of this saga. Let’s back up and recap what’s happened in these last weeks. In July, President Donald Trump and other senior officials said they’re looking to ban TikTok amid tensions between the US and China, and suspicion of spying on Americans’ data. In August, Microsoft jumped in and said it wanted to buy the short…
Talk about TikTok whiplash, although that’s normal thing these days. Hours before a new ban was supposed to be put in place to block new downloads and updates of the popular video-sharing app, President Donald Trump has come out to say there is a deal, and it has his “blessing.” Read more...