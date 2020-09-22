You can still pre-order the Xbox Series S on Amazon

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Xbox Series X vs Series S



We’re pitting two upcoming Xbox consoles against each other to help you decide which one you should buy - it’s the Xbox Series X vs. the Series S! Will the smallest Xbox in history come out on top,.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 09:20 Published 17 hours ago New Xbox information & release date, AMD's new graphics cards, Epic vs Apple update - Weekly Gaming Roundup: 11 Sep 2020



This week, we talk about: - the prices, specs and release date for the Xbox Series S and Series X - AMD announcing an announcement for their latest graphics cards - Crysis Remastered looking to tax our.. Credit: YTV SG Duration: 08:21 Published 1 week ago Microsoft to launch Xbox Series X on November 10



Microsoft is all set to launch the Xbox Series X console which will be released on November 10 this year. According to The Verge, the console will be available for a price of USD 499, and its preorders.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Today’s best game deals: Yoshi’s Crafted World $38, Kingdom Hearts III $13.50, more In today’s best game deals, Target is now offering Yoshi’s Crafted World on Nintendo Switch for *$39.99 shipped*. RedCard holders can score it for *$37.99...

9to5Toys 20 hours ago





Tweets about this