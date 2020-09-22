Global  
 

India's biggest state's coronavirus platform reportedly exposed data of millions

The Next Web Tuesday, 22 September 2020
India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh (UP), has more than 350,000 coronavirus cases — with thousands added every day. It’s important for states to monitor those cases, but it’s equally important for them to keep that data safe from attackers. However, UP’s internal COVID-19 platform had multiple bugs that exposed citizens’ data. A team of security researchers from VPNMentor found that the state‘s internal coronavirus monitoring portal, Surveillance Platform Uttar Pradesh Covid-19, was riddled with bugs that put the personally identifiable data of citizens at risk. The first bug was in the git repository that stored the platform’s code. The git…

