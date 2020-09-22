India’s biggest state’s coronavirus platform reportedly exposed data of millions
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh (UP), has more than 350,000 coronavirus cases — with thousands added every day. It’s important for states to monitor those cases, but it’s equally important for them to keep that data safe from attackers. However, UP’s internal COVID-19 platform had multiple bugs that exposed citizens’ data. A team of security researchers from VPNMentor found that the state‘s internal coronavirus monitoring portal, Surveillance Platform Uttar Pradesh Covid-19, was riddled with bugs that put the personally identifiable data of citizens at risk. The first bug was in the git repository that stored the platform’s code. The git…
