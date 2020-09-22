Trevor Noah and 'The Daily Show' explore the inspiring life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 () It still hasn't quite sunk in that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [INS: died Friday :INS] at age 87, due to “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer," according to the [INS: New York Times. :INS]
Tributes to the feminist icon and pop culture monarch have continued since, including a comprehensive and...
It was no secret that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's age and frail health were working against her. However, the death of this larger than life figure still came as a shock to Americans. According to CNN, Ginsburg had a profound influence on American jurisprudence, particularly in the...