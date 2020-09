Fitbit Sense review: A half-baked smartwatch for the wellness warrior Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Fitbit Sense

$329.95

View Product

The Good

Beautiful design • Comfortable • Features EDA sensor for stress mangement • On device music storage • Built-in GPS

The Bad

Unpredictable heart rate monitor • ECG sensor not available yet • Middling battery life • Expensive

The Bottom Line

With fitness and stress... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this