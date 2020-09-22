Lucky enough to snag a new Xbox? Pair it with a Samsung 4K TV on sale at Best Buy. Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

*TL;DR:* Get a gigantic Samsung 82-inch 8 Series LED 4K TV for $600 off at $1,399.99 from Best Buy, with a sale that ends after Sept. 22. You can also get a 65-inch Samsung 8 Series 4K for only $599.99 with a $300 discount.



--------------------



The next generation of gaming consoles is upon us. If you were lucky... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Schoolgirl rakes in hundreds of pounds after opening antique bottle shop



A seven-year-old schoolgirl is raking in hundreds of pounds after opening an antique bottle shop in her parents' back garden.Betsy-Mae Lloyd launched her own business from a Victorian-style play shed.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published on August 4, 2020

Tweets about this

