Stephen Colbert blasts Trump's claim coronavirus affects 'virtually nobody' as death toll exceeds 200,000

Mashable Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
The U.S. has the most coronavirus deaths out of any country in the world, with over 200,000 people now dead. This, as Late Show host Stephen Colbert pointed out, is also more deaths than Americans killed in battle during the last five wars combined.

Meanwhile, President Trump told an Ohio crowd on Tuesday that COVID-19 affects...
News video: President Donald Trump Downplays COVID-19 As U.S. Deaths Near 200,000

President Donald Trump Downplays COVID-19 As U.S. Deaths Near 200,000 01:09

 President Donald Trump continues to downplay the effects of the coronavirus in the U.S., despite the rising COVID-19 death toll.

