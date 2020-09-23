Why were the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders so chaotic?
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 () Buying a new, next-generation console is supposed to be an exciting thing. But this generation, pre-orders for the two upcoming consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, were more of a time for frustration and disappointment as the preorder periods for both consoles turned into complete fiascos. So what happened? The PlayStation 5 pre-orders were the first to launch — prematurely, apparently. While pre-orders were supposed to start on September 17, they actually went live on September 16 with almost no warning. Within minutes, both versions of the PS5 were sold out everywhere, and even those who thought…
The PlayStation 5 arrived yesterday to much fanfare, including early pre-orders. Microsoft, on the other hand, decided to give gamers a week or so to prepare for... 9to5Toys Also reported by •betanews •Daily Record
