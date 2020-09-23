Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why were the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders so chaotic?

The Next Web Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Why were the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders so chaotic?Buying a new, next-generation console is supposed to be an exciting thing. But this generation, pre-orders for the two upcoming consoles, the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, were more of a time for frustration and disappointment as the preorder periods for both consoles turned into complete fiascos. So what happened? The PlayStation 5 pre-orders were the first to launch — prematurely, apparently. While pre-orders were supposed to start on September 17, they actually went live on September 16 with almost no warning. Within minutes, both versions of the PS5 were sold out everywhere, and even those who thought…

This story continues at The Next Web

Or just read more coverage about: Xbox
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Microsoft now offering FREE print-at-home paper Xbox Series S/X replicas

 While pre-orders are scheduled to begin next week for the real thing, Microsoft is now offering up “scale-accurate” paper Xbox Series S/X models as place...
9to5Toys Also reported by •engadget

The Morning After: Tesla's $25,000 EV, and its 200 MPH-capable Model S

 Judging by the standard of last week’s NVIDIA 3080 and PS5 rollouts, the start of Xbox Series X and S pre-orders was only a slight disaster. Not all of the...
engadget

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S pre-order: When, where, and how

 The PlayStation 5 arrived yesterday to much fanfare, including early pre-orders. Microsoft, on the other hand, decided to give gamers a week or so to prepare for...
9to5Toys Also reported by •betanewsDaily Record

Tweets about this

SailorScoutX

Drewski After trying to make a preorder yesterday for the XBox Series X, was unsuccessful first off, then what makes matter… https://t.co/e0P1eaZMox 5 minutes ago

M3diaPython

Media Python RT @JustinMcElroy: The preorder madness for the new consoles is really interesting. The preorders were all gone basically instantly, and in… 6 minutes ago

nymesis01

Scott Mason @Xbox, tried to get on of the Xbox Series X preorders. Went to the store early, got there before 11 and was told th… https://t.co/ShDWBpAhAS 8 minutes ago

InfySim

InfySim Why were the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders so chaotic? https://t.co/AA5zTJt53j 11 minutes ago

Sportsnatio

Bruhman Goodley 💉 RT @JayDubcity16: Xbox Series X has bad yields and is overheating according to Devs and GitHub! This is why we haven’t seen any games runni… 12 minutes ago

DausenMoore

Dausen Moore @MadJoke99 We were talking about Xbox One and Series X. Not a 7-year-old console irrelevant to the conversation lol… https://t.co/9X9YSSEkQH 16 minutes ago

HastleHarley

Harley Ⓜ️ Join us - Why were the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders so chaotic? https://t.co/VaQBPIOblG https://t.co/RSJ3WTdK7H 19 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Why were the PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders so chaotic? For Full Story: https://t.co/FAgIKaOSub #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 30 minutes ago