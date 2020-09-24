Master Microsoft Office with this heavily discounted course Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

*TL;DR:* The Complete 2020 Microsoft Office Mastery Bundle is on sale for £31.42 as of Sept. 24, saving you 95% on list price.



--------------------



Not to be harsh, but it's 2020, and if you're not actually proficient in Microsoft Office, then you're behind. And no, writing a few sentences in a Word doc or a row... 👓 View full article

