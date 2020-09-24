Microsoft Office for desktops will be available through a one-time purchase next year
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () When Microsoft announced Office 2019, some people were worried that it might be the last perpetual version (i.e. not a subscription model) in the offering. However, the company is planning to release a new flat-priced version of its marquee product next year. The company said that “Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021,” in an announcement first spotted by Windows Central. The perpetual version allows people to pay a flat price for Office products and own it forever — unlike Microsoft Office 365 that requires you to…
Microsoft announced that it has purchased ZeniMax Media, the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, for $7.5 billion.Phil Spencer, the Head of Xbox at Microsoft, revealed the news in a post on the official Xbox blog.The deal is effective immediately and includes all the publishers and developers under...
Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch.
CNN reports the son of President Donald..