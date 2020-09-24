Global  
 

Microsoft Office for desktops will be available through a one-time purchase next year

The Next Web Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Microsoft Office for desktops will be available through a one-time purchase next yearWhen Microsoft announced Office 2019, some people were worried that it might be the last perpetual version (i.e. not a subscription model) in the offering. However, the company is planning to release a new flat-priced version of its marquee product next year. The company said that “Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021,” in an announcement first spotted by Windows Central. The perpetual version allows people to pay a flat price for Office products and own it forever — unlike Microsoft Office 365 that requires you to…

