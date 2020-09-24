'That could have been me': ESPN reporter gives emotional speech about Breonna Taylor's killing
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () "I have prided myself in being able to be objective and cover these sorts of issues," said ESPN reporter Malika Andrews on Wednesday, tearing up as she spoke. "But when it is so clear that the system of objectivity in journalism is so whitewashed and doesn't account for the fact that...Breonna Taylor was 26 and I am 25, and that...
wo police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision that civil rights activists decried as a miscarriage of justice in..