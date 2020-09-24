Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'That could have been me': ESPN reporter gives emotional speech about Breonna Taylor's killing

Mashable Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
"I have prided myself in being able to be objective and cover these sorts of issues," said ESPN reporter Malika Andrews on Wednesday, tearing up as she spoke. "But when it is so clear that the system of objectivity in journalism is so whitewashed and doesn't account for the fact that...Breonna Taylor was 26 and I am 25, and that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Breonna Taylor case outcome sparks protests in Chicago

Breonna Taylor case outcome sparks protests in Chicago 01:48

 A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Breonna Taylor decision sparks Brooklyn protest [Video]

Breonna Taylor decision sparks Brooklyn protest

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police officers in the killing of Breonna Taylor on September 23.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:15Published
Two police officers shot during Louisville protests [Video]

Two police officers shot during Louisville protests

wo police officers were shot and wounded late on Wednesday in Louisville, Kentucky, during protests ignited by a grand jury decision that civil rights activists decried as a miscarriage of justice in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:41Published
Rev. Michael Pfleger Leads Protest After Breonna Taylor Ruling [Video]

Rev. Michael Pfleger Leads Protest After Breonna Taylor Ruling

Protesters gathered in front of St. Sabina Church and went on to shut down busy 79th Street in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday, in reaction to a grand jury decision on the police officers..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:07Published

Tweets about this

dwest64152510

Bootlicker-Finder General @SaltMerchantYT @AyoCaesar if only we'd had a labour party that could have minimised the majority to absolutely not… https://t.co/3OusGStAb7 2 seconds ago

TheSarahGriffin

Sarah Griffin, Gryph to my friends RT @KR_uk: Wow @drcarolinej just claimed on @bbc5live that there is no one that hasn’t had government support. Seriously?? How out of touch… 19 seconds ago

martw17

Martin @ashccfc10 @deanocity3 @Coventry_City @McSheffreyGary @ccfpa I remember watching the ball fly up the stand with a s… https://t.co/69jBmVP87c 19 seconds ago

DermotTJones

Dermot #Masks4all Jones @nickchr1stian @citycyclists The council officers have stated that the LTNs could have been made to work and that t… https://t.co/BY0pC57d2W 32 seconds ago

Brian_Tsekwende

Mazarura @chifamba_hector The player that got away- Ed Byrom playing in the Bob Willis final(currently underway at Lords) f… https://t.co/ayASCodkNh 33 seconds ago

movinsouth23

Toni Enger RT @realchrisrufo: A professor of public health just sent me a note saying that her encounters with students "fully steeped in critical rac… 40 seconds ago

LinneySharon

Sharon Linney 🔶🇪🇺 RT @tablito99: So tried to download the #NHSCOVID19app and just got told my phone is too old 🙀. Seems like something that could have been c… 50 seconds ago

niggarmotis

lekki @mike_tilolu @Jeffxofesi Bruh I was saying this. I even wished it was the worst public school in yankee that I atte… https://t.co/nUzl7GZY2A 55 seconds ago