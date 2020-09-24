'The world is in trouble,' so Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram
Thursday, 24 September 2020 () Now you can follow another one of your faves: Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram.
In his debut video on the app, the 94-year-old natural historian and broadcaster said he's joined because "saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will."
