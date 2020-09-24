Global  
 

'The world is in trouble,' so Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram

Mashable Thursday, 24 September 2020 ()
Now you can follow another one of your faves: Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram. 

In his debut video on the app, the 94-year-old natural historian and broadcaster said he's joined because "saving our planet is now a communications challenge. We know what to do, we just need the will." 

"This is my first time on...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’ 01:11

 Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn“saving our planet is now a communications challenge”. The veteranbroadcaster, 94, shared a video message on Thursday in which he explained hisreasons for joining the social media platform after a 60-year career in TV...

Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram to warn ‘the world is in trouble’

 Sir David Attenborough has joined Instagram, using his debut post to warn “saving our planet is now a communications challenge”.
