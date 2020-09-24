Among Us is too popular for a sequel, apparently Thursday, 24 September 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

The creators of the unexpectedly popular multiplayer game Among Us today announced that, just a month after announcing it, they’re scrapping a planned sequel. Instead they’re going to pour resources into making their late bloomer into a better game. Exciting news!https://t.co/W2TyA4O1hC — InnerSloth (@InnerslothDevs) September 23, 2020 If for some reason you haven’t heard about it already, Among Us is a party game in which imposters attempt to murder crewmates on a spaceship, with the crewmates attempting to identify the imposters. If you’ve ever played the game Werewolf, you’ve got the gist of it. But that description doesn’t cover the social intelligence and deceptive skills it takes to play this game well — which is what makes…



